Tensas Parish school board member resigns for medical reasons

District 3 Tensas Parish School Board member Pat Joffrion has resigned his position due to medical issues.

“I have been under the care of my doctors in Alabama for the past ten years,” Joffrion said. “They have been monitoring my condition, which recently took a turn for the worse. My treatments require me to eliminate stress to help my immune system. Medications appear to be helping.”

Joffrion also announced that he turned over the management of Tensas Driving School to Linda Harwell and Angela Bartleson. He sold his new airplane and is no longer flying, which at times can be very stressful. In his final official act, Pat suggested that the board give strong consideration to appointing someone with a financial background to fill the now open seat. He recommended George Matthews, who has years of banking experience in the community.

“I am glad to see that the current board has been a good steward with taxpayer dollars,” he said. “The operating budget surplus from last year will help our schools through the tough times ahead. I want to thank the residents who helped me serve on the school board. It was a pleasure to donate my time and energy for the betterment of our community. I am hopeful of a full recovery. I think it’s time to start fishing again.”