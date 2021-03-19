TA track team posts good showing at Centreville

The Tensas Academy track and field team traveled south March 11 to Centreville Academy for their second meet of the year.

The meet was well attended with 11 schools participating. Ribbons were awarded to the top three contestants in each event.

Freshman Mia-Claire Gossett turned heads with an impressive win in the junior high triple jump with a personal best of 31’. Gossett also captured a blue ribbon for winning the JV long jump with a leap of 15’3”. She also took a fourth place finish in the 200 meter run.

Sam Paxton claimed third place in the shot with a personal best of 40’3”. Also, he had a throw of 94.0 in the discus.

Morgan Williams had a stellar performance in the 110 hurdles, claiming second place being clocked in at 17.10.

It was the first time he competed in the event this season. Williams finished third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.93. He also finished fourth in the 200 meter run.

The quartet of Mia-Claire Gossett, Kathryn McMahon, Brayden Williams and Mary Briley Rushing checked in a time of 2:06.78 to finish third in the 800 meter relay. The foursome also finished third in the 400 meter relay with a respectful time of 1:00.89.

Distance runner Jed Jinks had another good day finishing fourth in the 1600 meter run in a time of 6:03.28. He improved his previous time by 5.72 seconds.

Members who performed well in their other events were Vance Herring (shot), Kathryn McMahon (100 meter run, long jump, and triple jump).

Tensas returns to action March 25 in Clinton for the McDonald’s Pharmacy Relays at Silliman Institute.