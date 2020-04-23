State’s outdoor areas still open during pandemic

Wildlife Management Areas, refuges and shooting ranges remain open, but visitors, must practice social distancing measures and have no group larger than 10 people due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A valid state hunting, fishing or Wild Louisiana Stamp is required to use WMAs. Fishing remains open on all LDWF properties and throughout the state. All public restrooms at Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries facilities, however, are closed.

To purchase a license or stamp, visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/wmarefugeconservation-area-licenses-a... .

Additionally, a daily, free self-clearing permit is required for all activities on WMAs. The check-in portion must be completed before each day’s activity. The check-out portion must be carried by each person while on the WMA and must be completed upon exiting the WMA.

LDWF encourages visitors to WMAs to utilize the free LDWF WMA Check- in/Check-out App to complete the self-clearing process. The LDWF WMA Check-in/Check-out App allows users to check-in and check-out electronically via their smart device or web portal.

Paper permits for checking in and checking out remain available at the WMAs’ permit stations. However, the LDWF WMA Check-in/Check-out App eliminates the need for handling paper and potentially spreading the virus.

The app is available from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for your Apple or Android device. Go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/wmas-refuges-and-conservation-areas to download. The web portal is available at http://wmacheckincheckout.wlf.la.gov/Authentication/Login?ReturnUrl=%2f .

For more information on the coronavirus, go to http://gohsep.la.gov/portals/0/Documents/SPE/COVID/COVID-19-FAQ.pdf.

For more information on LDWF’s WMAs, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/wmas-refuges-and-conservation-areas or contact Steve Smith at ssmith@wlf.la.gov, David Hayden at dhayden@wlf.la.gov or Lance Campbell at ljcampbell@wlf.la.gov.