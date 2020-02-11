St. Joseph research station to host soil health workshop

The LSU AgCenter Northeast Research Station will host a soil health workshop and cover crop field day Feb. 26 in St. Joseph.

Registration will begin 8:30 a.m. followed by the program from 9 until 4 p.m. A sponsored lunch will be provided.

The event will highlight soil health and regenerative agriculture presented by recent LSU graduate Kathleen Bridges.

A field tour of the research station will cover current research on legume seeding rates, nematode suppression with cover crops, tillage and cover crop three-way rotations, and a 12-species cover crop trial looking at broadcast versus drill planting and termination timing.

In a hands-on workshop, farmers will use biomass collected during the field tour to review technology resources available for nutrient analysis.

Other presentations will include soil health dynamics and strategies, economics of best management practices and updates on the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation grant project.

The meeting will conclude with a producer panel and open forum.

For more information, contact AgCenter conservation agronomist James Hendrix at jhendrix@agcenter.lsu.edu or 318-766-3769 or soil scientist Lisa Fultz at lfultz@agcenter.lsu.edu or 225-366-8863.