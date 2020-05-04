Scott scholarships awarded

The John H. Scott Memorial Fund held a virtual scholarship award ceremony May 2.

Seven scholars were represented this year. They are Amahry Jackson of Newellton who attends Tensas High School and Westley Bowman, TaNoah Hampton, Destiny Jones, Karvan Powell Jr., Aalayah Scott and Zakara Williams, all of General Trass High School.

Tracy L. Reynolds of Lake Providence was awarded the Alease J. Scott Memorial Award.

Named for the wife of the late Rev. John H. Scott, this award honors her life by being offered to a person who promotes community improvement and pride mainly through work in organizations.