Newellton Pep Talk

Strength for the Day is dedicated to a prayer for stress, fear, family, worry, peace and health and health control.

Then to have faith and to trust in our Lord, we should pray every day. We will look at the five ways of dealing with stress and family during this month.

You know, prayer is the key and faith unlocks the door.

Well, just about everyone we know experiences the feeling of stress in their life. It may relate to their job, their family or other outside pressures. The fast pace of today’s world makes stress almost unavoidable. Well, that would be fine if we all knew how to deal with it, but for most folks, stress cannot only affect your health, it can keep you from functioning as you need to each day.

A Prayer to Guide Us in the Morning

Dear Lord,

I look forward to this day because You are with me, and each morning is the start of good things. Prayer brings me comfort and knowing I can look to You to watch over me and my family, friends, neighbors and the stranger down the street.

Wherever we may be, please grand us peace of mind and show us your love. Let us strive to live up to the goodness of your example. We ask these things in humble prayer, knowing you are with us always. Help us to not be discouraged. Amen.

God Bless Us. Happy Mother’s Day to all of us.