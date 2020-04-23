Louisiana College to offer free tuition scholarship

Responding to pandemic-induced financial strains, Louisiana College will offer free tuition to eligible, incoming freshmen and transfer students through its newly established Governor Jimmie Davis Scholarship.

“We recognize the Coronavirus impact has curtailed and even stopped certain activities in our state,” Louisiana College president Dr Rick Brewer said. “But we do not intend to stop offering the quality liberal arts education that has typified the College since 1906.”

Travel restrictions and social distancing advisories prompted Louisiana College to shift its curricula to online, remote learning on March 30 – a move facilitated by a $2.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The pandemic accentuates the need to make a college education “accessible and affordable for families especially in these challenging times,” he said.

Named in honor of two-time governor of Louisiana, the Governor Jimmie Davis Scholarship honors “our emblematic, most famous alum,” Brewer said. Davis completed his undergraduate degree at Louisiana College as a member of the class of 1924. “He was a fantastic governor of the state and transformational leader of the people.”

Globally, Davis is best known for his song, “You are My Sunshine.”

Applicants must be PELL eligible and meet these additional requirements:

• Must complete the FAFSA and have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of less than $1,000.

• Must be a TOPS recipient.

• Residential students may be eligible to receive one of the following scholarships:

-- Francis Schaeffer Scholarship - $2,500 per year

-- Minister Dependent Award - $2,000 per year (must be the spouse or child of a full-time ordained Southern Baptist Minister, Youth Minister, Children’s Minister, or Music Minister)

-- Activity Awards – amounts vary based on the activity.

Later this year, school officials will unveil a state-approved historical marker on the campus, noting Davis’s accolades, legacy, and connection to Louisiana College.