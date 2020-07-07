LDWF investigating boating accident in Tensas Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a boating fatality that occurred on July 3 in Tensas Parish.

LDWF agents recovered the body of Allen K. Wallace, 62, of Bogue Chitto, Miss., at 11:30 a.m. on July 5 from the Mississippi River.

Agents were notified around 6 p.m. on July 4 about a stranded woman on the banks of the Mississippi River near the town of St. Joseph. LDWF agents were able to rescue the 52-year-old woman from Bogue Chitto, Miss., around 7 p.m.

Agents then learned that the woman and Wallace were traveling upstream in the river in a 15-foot vessel with hand tiller steering when the vessel made a strong turn ejecting Wallace and the woman into the water. The woman was able to make it to the banks where she was able to alert a nearby boater who then called for help. Wallace never made it to the bank.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. Neither Wallace nor the woman were wearing a personal flotation device (PFD). The kill switch was not being used at the time of the incident. Agents were able to recover the vessel a few miles downstream.