Healthy Communities seek information on shopping

LSU AgCenter wants to better understands the way rural residents shop for produce.

“We seek to gather information from you to better understand the things that influence your purchasing behavior for vegetables,” Healthy Communities Assistant Extension Agent Joy Kristina Sims said.

To better to this, they have put together a survey for local residents. The purpose of this survey is to gather information to better understand the factors that influence consumer purchasing behavior for vegetables in rural Louisiana communities.

Participation in the survey is completely voluntary and confidentiality of responses will be maintained. Completing this survey should take approximately 10 minutes. Residents must be at least 18 years old to participate.

To complete the survey, please click the following link: http://lsu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_89g333EABji3iUR

If you have any questions about the survey, please contact Marcus Coleman via email, macoleman@agcenter.lsu.edu, or Melissa Cater, Ph.D. via email, mcater@agcenter.lsu.edu.