Full slate of candidates qualify for Nov. 3 elections

Candidates qualified for state and local positions in Tensas Parish recently.

Those running for the position of District Judge 6th Judicial District Court, Div. A are Angela L. Claxton, Democrat, Tallulah; and Linda Watson, Democrat, St. Joseph.

Those running for the position of District Judge 6th Judicial District Court, Div. B are Laurie Brister, no party, Lake Providence; and Joy Jackson, Democrat, Tallulah.

Those running for the position of District Attorney 6th Judicial District Court are James Paxton, Democrat, St Joseph; and Moses Junior Williams, Democrat, Tallulah.

Those running for mayor of Newellton are John “Johnny” Daves, Republican; James “Carroll” Fuller, Republican; Calvin Ransome, Democrat; and Timothy Turner, Democrat,

Those running for mayor in St. Joseph are Matthew “Matt” Alexander, Democrat; Vivian “Vivvy” Hiner, Democrat; and Diane Yarrington, Democrat.

Those running for the position of Chief of Police Town of Newellton are Rocco Furello, Democrat; and Johnny Gales, Democrat.

Those running for the position of alderman in Newellton District 1 are Ben Britton Jr., Democrat; and Frankie Robinson, Democrat.

Those running for the position of alderman in Newellton District 2 are Edwin Britt, Republican; and Deborah Parson, Democrat.

Richard Dunmore was elected unopposed as alderman in Newellton District 3

Those running for the position of alderman in Newellton District 4 are Jeffrey Ford, Democrat; Richard Harris, Democrat Mattie Sampson, Democrat; and Wanda Thomas Smith, Democrat.

Those running for the position of alderman in Newllton District 5 are Trista Furello, no party; Jacquelin “Jackie” Hankins, Libertarian; and Jeraldine London, Republican.

In the race for Alderman District A in the Town of St. Joseph, Democrats Undrea L. Hodge and John L. Lewis, will face off.

St. Joseph aldermen elected unopposed in St. Joseph were Carl Olds in District B, Jerry Newman in District C, Theodore Jackson in District D and LaPeteria Watson in District E.

One alderman’s seat is also on the ballot in the Village of Waterproof. Seeking that position are Democrats Bobby Higginbotham, Jaboria Holmes and Joseph Ward.

George Matthews of St. Joseph was elected without opposition as the school board member for District 3.

Other local candidates elected unopposed were Kara Ward, Republican, of Newellton, as Justice of the Peace in Ward 1; Arthur L. Johnson, Democrat, of Waterproof, as Justice of the Peace in Ward 3; Jerry Martin Sr., Democrat, of Newellton as Constable in Ward 1; and Charles “Do-Rite” Douglas, Democrat, of St. Joseph as Constable in Ward 2;

Those running for the position of Justice of the Peace in Ward 2 are Wanda Sue Bowman, Democrat, St Joseph; and Thelma Bradford, Democrat, Joseph.

Those running for the position of Constable in Ward 3 are Debbie M. Bottley, Democrat, Waterproof; and Wanda Fife, Republican, Waterproof.

Those running for the position of U. S. Senator are Beryl Billiot, no party, Kentwood; John Paul Bourgeois, no party, Gretna; “Bill” Cassidy, Republican, Baton Rouge; Reno Jean Daret III, no party, Metairie; Derrick “Champ” Edwards, Democrat, Harvey; “Xan” John, other, Lafayette; David Drew Knight, Democrat, New Orleans; M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, Independent, Ponchatoula; Jamar Montgomery, no party, Shreveport; Dustin Murphy, Republican, Eros; Adrian Perkins, Democrat, Shreveport; Antoine Pierce, Democrat, Baton Rouge; Melinda Mary Price, other, Luling; Aaron C. Sigler, Libertarian, Hammond; and Peter Wenstrup, Democrat, New Orleans.

Those running for the position of U. S. Representative in the 5th Congressional District are

Sandra “Candy” Christophe, Democrat, Alexandria; Allen Guillory Sr., Republican, Opelousas; Lance Harris, Republican, Alexandria; “Matt” Hasty, Republican, Pineville; Jesse P. Lagarde, Democrat, Amite; Martin Lemelle Jr., Democrat, Ruston; Luke J. Letlow, Republican, Start; “Scotty” Robinson, Republican, West Monroe; and Phillip Snowden, Democrat, Monroe.

Those running for the position of Associate Justice Supreme Court, 4th Supreme Court District. are

Shannon Gremillion, Republican, Alexandria; and Jay McCallum, Republican, Farmerville.

Those running for the position of Public Service Commissioner in District 5 are

Foster Campbell, Democrat, Bossier City; Shane Smiley, Republican, Monroe; and Scotty Waggoner, Republican, West Monroe.