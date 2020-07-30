Davis earns law degree, passes bar in Kentucky

Kalisa Nikia Davis received her Juris Doctor from Salmon P. Chase College of Law on May 10, 2019.

She took the Kentucky Bar Exam in July and passed. Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Michelle M. Keller swore in Davis on Oct. 21, 2019. Davis attributes all of her success to God, who has been training her since she was ten to begin a journey she never imagined she would travel.

Davis’ six children truly played an essential role in her journey and she realizes she could not have succeeded through her journey without them. Special thanks also goes to her mother, sisters, the late James Carter Jr., her surrogate father Richard Dunmore, Janie James, Brenda Hill, Dawan Cephus, the Hardy family, and First Lady and Pastor Sledge, and others who know who they are.

Last, but certainly not least, she gives credit to Aletha Mae Bellows Carter (Granny) of Newellton, who she said has been there to help with the kids, love unconditionally and drive them all crazy on a regular basis from the day they met.

Although, she thanks everyone, God is given the glory because she knows that without Him, she would have no one else to thank.