Cosmopolitan Club enjoys program about gardening

The October meeting of the Cosmopolitan Club of Tensas Parish enjoyed an informative program provided by one of our own, Betsy Crigler, Tensas Parish 4-H Agent, LSU AG Center.

Accompanying her was Farrah Crigler, program director of the Delta Project, a nonprofit community outreach program geared to youth projects. Farrah is also a master gardener and manager of the Saint Joseph Garden and Grow. Together Betsy and Farrah run the 4-H after school program at Saint Joseph Garden and Grow center in down town Saint Joseph. Students in 4-H maintain a bed at the garden and also participate in many outdoor related activities while using the garden as a venue.

Our Saint Joseph Garden and Grow inception was August 2019. Farrah Crigler started as a volunteer for the Delta Project in Franklin Parish. We were so fortunate Crigler became a full time employee with the Delta Project. The project teaches responsibility, gardening and food preparation of the vegetables, and herbs etc., that they grow.

Our local business and citizens have been very supportive in labor and supplies. Part of the mission is for the community to participate in the growth and success of our Garden and Grow project. Program and activities are ongoing. The current goal is to secure participation in the maintenance, care and enjoyment of our Garden and Grow.

The property next to Cross Keys Bank was generously made available as a garden space. Cross Keys Bank also provides the water used in the service of the garden. And a bonus for the employees of Cross Keys bank, a garden box is provided to all employees to maintain and enjoy.

A combination of fundraising and large supplies contributions from many members of the community have made it possible for the Saint Joseph Garden and Grow to have such a successful start-up.

So meander over there and visit or more importantly get involved, dig in some dirt, water some plants pull a couple of weeds. Farrah is often there to assist with questions and instructions so network with other supporters and support your garden in our Garden and Grow. Get the word out…

Gardens are a great example that we reap what we sow. Starting with the Garden of Eden to the gardens we create and maintain today providing food and beauty. Get involved. Get gardening.