Chiefs take ribbons in track invitational

The Tensas Academy track and field team showed out March 4 as they completed in the Centreville Academy Invitational Meet.

This was the first meet of the year for the Chiefs. The team recorded six first place finishes, two second places and three third place finishes.

Ribbons were awarded to the top three contestants in each event.

The jumping events proved to be a successful category as the team earned five first place ribbons. Senior Chris Davis put together an impressive performance winning the long jump (20’1”) and triple jump (39’ 5 1/2”). He also placed second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.02.

Freshman Mia-Claire Gossett put together one of the more impressive performances of the day winning the long jump (14’8”), triple jump (28’10”) and the 200 meter dash (29.58).

Eighth grader Jed Jinks had a stellar performance which earned him first place in the 1600 meter run with a time of 6.19.

Senior weight thrower Sam Paxton finished third in the shot (39’ 6 1/2”) and discus (101’ 6 1/2”). Both were personal bests.

The 800- and 400-meter relay team consisted of ninth grader Mia-Claire Gossett, ninth grader Kathryn McMahon, seventh grader Brayden Williams and sixth grader Mary Briley Rushing. They took second place in the 800 (2:08.52) and third place in the 400 (1:00.57).

Freshman Kathryn McMahon had a good showing in the long jump taking fifth place with a leap of 12’0” and sixth place in the triple jump (23’1”).

Senior Morgan Williams was unable to compete because of an injury. He was scheduled for the high jump, 300 and 110 hurdles.

Sixth grader Vance Herring also made a good showing in the shot with a personal best of 23’3”.

The TA Chiefs’ were next scheduled for a meet March 11 Centreville Academy.