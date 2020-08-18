Riverfield Raiders begin MAIS football season

I don’t guess there would be anyone to disagree that 2020 has been a very strange, difficult and challenging year.

With school attendance ending in mid-March, the teachers and students were forced to adapt to online teaching and learning.

At Riverfield campus, improvements took place, however, over an extended off season and on Aug. 5 RA students returned to school to begin the 2020/21 school year. The beginning of school always means that football season is here.

Even though, this year’s season will be different due to COVID-19 state regulations, the Raiders are set to being their 2020 gridiron season. The biggest difference for the team (at least in the first few weeks of the season) is that they will not be able to host home games.

The Raiders will, however, be able to cross into Mississippi to play the games that they have slated on their regular season schedule, even those that were supposed to have been played at home.

This past Friday night, they traveled to Natchez to do battle with the Adams County Christian School Rebels in a pre-season jamboree. The contest consisted of two 15-minute halves. At the end of the game, the Raiders were trailing by a score of 13-7.

The Raiders looked good and played well over the course of the contest, and only a couple of little hitches in the closing minutes of the game kept them from going ahead.

On the night, the Raiders had 236 yards of total offense, 151 of them on the ground and 85 of them in the air. Trent Ginn and Hudson Brakefield, both seniors on this year’s team, had 105 yards and 46 yards rushing respectively.

In the passing game, Ginn went eight for 12 and 82 yards. Ginn connected with sophomore Brett Whorten on a 19-yard passing play to give the Raiders their only touchdown in the game. Ginn booted the one point PAT. He threw one interception in the game.

The Raiders are excited about the season and even with the COVID-19 regulations, they are anticipating a great year.

They will be in Raymond, Miss., this Friday night to play the Central Hinds Cougars, a game that was originally scheduled for be at home.

There will be a limited number of fans allowed in the stadium due to Mississippi’s COVID-19 regulations. So if you can’t be there in person, cheer the Raiders on in a virtual manner.

Kyle Stracener is this year’s head coach. He is assisted by Jerry Ginn, Josh Legendre, Lucas Crockett, Joey Antley, Jerremy Vollman, Zach Kemly and Ronnie Lowery.