Riverfield Academy Raiders new MAIS champs

Last Thursday night, at Jackson Academy in Jackson, Miss. the Riverfield Raiders and the Tri County Rebels took the field.

This one was the big game. It was for the MAIS (Mid-South Association of Independent Schools) class 4A championship title.

Riverfield came into the game with a 12-0 record while Tri County was at 10-2. The two teams had matched up in week two of the regular season and the Raiders won that game in superior come back style.

I’m sure the Rebels had revenge on their mind as the game began. The Raiders on the other hand, entered the game poised well with one thing on their mind and that was bringing home the 2019 State Championship Title.

The Raiders knew that on offense they had to execute the plays well and on defense they had to be tough and stop the Rebel attack for the entire game. With focus, teamwork and determination that is exactly what they did.

There was only two times in the game that Tri County went ahead of the Raiders. Tri County struck first in the first quarter on a two-yard run. They missed the PAT but were in front of the Raiders 6-0.

The Raiders very quickly retaliated. Three plays into their next drive, Hudson Brakefield broke loose on a 55 yard touchdown run. Garrett Brakefield then added 2 on the PAT and the Raiders were up 8-6.

With 7:10 left in the second quarter, the Raiders struck again. This time on a 5 yard run by Hudson Brakefield. The PAT failed but the Raiders were up 14-6.

With 3:50 left in the first half the Raiders scored on a 36 yard run by Garrett Brakefield. The PAT failed but the Raiders went ahead 20-6. With 1:31 left in the half, Tri County scored on a 10 yard run, a two point PAT brought the halftime score 20-14 in favor of the Raiders.

The Rebels only score of the second half came in the opening minutes of the Third quarter. A one yard touchdown run and a 1 point PAT put the Rebels ahead of the Raiders 21-20.

Before the third quarter ended though the Raiders went ahead again on a 30 yard field goal kicked by Jackson Shelton. With a score of 23-21 the Raiders scored the final touchdown of the night on a 26 yard run by Hudson Brakefield. The Raiders won the game by a score of 29-21.

The Raiders gained 418 yards of offense in the game,357 yards running and 61 yards passing. Leading the rushing attack was Hudson Brakefield with 207 yards, he was followed by Garrett Brakefield with 83 yards and Nicholas Heath with 67 yards. In the passing game, Garrett Brakefield was five for eight and 61 yards.

This year’s team has accomplished something only one other team has accomplished in Raider history and that is to win a state championship with an undefeated season.

The other team was the 1977 team, the only other championship team was the 1991 team who took the title in a 10-3 season.

Congratulations to this 2019 Riverfield Academy State Championship team.

Seniors on this year’s team were: Jackson Shelton, Garrett Brakefield, Cole Mulhearn, Braxton Shelton, Alex Allen, Nicholas Heath, Preston Rogers, Randy Head, Reid Wilson, Hayden Wisenor, Chase Miller and Noah Greer.

Thanks to all the spirit groups and fans for your support. Your support as always has been very important especially in the this championship season - Keep that Raider pride.