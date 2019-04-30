Lady Dragons earn state 2A championship

The Mangham Lady Dragons edged out Kinder 9-8 in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday to become the new Class 2A Louisiana softball champions.

The Lady Dragons entered the final inning trailing 8-6. Cam Neathery then drove in two runs to tie the game up at 8-8 before Grace Underwood’s walk-off single gave Mangham the state title.

Neathery earned the Most Outstanding Player honor with two doubles and a single in the match.

Underwood had three singles and three RBIs and Kelsey Wyatt had three runs along with a single and an RBI.