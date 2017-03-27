DCS powerlifters take division championship

The Delhi Charter Gators captured the Division V-1A Boys State Championship in Powerlifting on March 17.

The Gators’ 44 team points surpassed state runner-up and cross-town rival Delhi High School’s 31 team points to claim the victory.

“It was a great team victory. I told the team the night before the meet that if everyone remained confident, fulfilled their role, and pressed on through any adversity that came up, that I knew at the end of the night we would be champions,” said head coach Josh Barham. “I’m unbelievably proud of their accomplishments.”

The Gators had three lifters win their individual weight classes: Tyler McMurry in the 123-pound weight class, Elijah Harris in the 181-pound weight class, and Anthony Smithey in the Super-Heavyweight class. Other lifters to place included Elijah McKinney (second, 114-pound class), Hunter McKinney (third, 114-pound class), Tripp Spillers (second, 132-pound class), Rodney Mitchell (second, 181-pound class) and Jake Stansbury (third, 198-pound class).

Additionally, two DCS lifters set Divisional State Records. Junior Tyler McMurry set a new record for the Squat at 370 pounds, and senior Anthony Smithey set the Bench record at 420 pounds, while also breaking the overall total record by totaling 1,515 pounds in all three events combined.

Other members of the boys team included Jared Barmer, Jake Hale, Ethan Harrell, Chad Lee, Lawson Nelson, Hunter Welch, and Trey Welch. Assistant coaches were Rebecca McKinney and Mary Brown.

“The silver lining in all of this is that I return all but three seniors off this year’s team, so I expect us to compete for the championship next season as well,” Barham said.