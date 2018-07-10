Youth lottery deer hunt applications available

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is accepting applications for youth lottery deer and waterfowl hunts on LDWF Wildlife Management Areas for the 2018-19 hunting season.

Youth lottery deer hunts will be held on Buckhorn, Dewey W. Wills, Floy Ward McElroy, Richard K. Yancey and Sherburne WMAs. Youth lottery waterfowl hunts will be held on Bayou Pierre and Sherburne WMAs.

These hunts are restricted to youth hunters between the ages of 10-17 and will be selected through the lottery application process. Note that a youth under the age of 10 may apply, provided he or she will be 10 on or before the date of the hunt for which they apply. These hunts offer the opportunity for selected hunters to experience an enjoyable, unique experience on these WMAs.

Details on the qualifications, application requirements, application deadlines and dates of the hunts are listed on the application forms.

Successful applicants will be selected by a random computer drawing. Applications for the deer lottery hunts must be submitted to LDWF by Aug. 31. Applications for the waterfowl hunts must be submitted by Sept. 28. A $5 administrative fee must be submitted with each application.

Applications and more information may be obtained by contacting your local LDWF field office or by visiting the LDWF web site at http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/lottery-hunts .

Applications may be delivered in person to Room 442 of the LDWF headquarters building located at 2000 Quail Drive in Baton Rouge or by mail. The mailing address is: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898-9000.

For more information, contact Steve Smith at 225-765-2359 or ssmith@wlf.la.gov.