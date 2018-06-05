Yelverton graduates school for science, arts

Ariana Yelverton of Rayville was among 112 seniors who comprised the 34th graduating class of the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts.

They participated in their commencement ceremony May 19, in Prather Coliseum located on the campus of Northwestern State University.

Julian Hunter of Lafayette presented “What Makes This Place Special” for the senior address.

Hannah Rice of Mandeville sang the national anthem, Kerry Doyle of Eros led the Pledge of Allegiance and Kathy Barrios of Houma led the singing of the Alma Mater.

Matt Mabe, a member of the LSMSA Class of 1998, gave the commencement address.