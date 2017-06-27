Yelverton attends Girls State

Ariana Yelverton of Rayville is one of two rising seniors from the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts attending Girls State.

The annual event is held June 25 through July 1 on the campus of Northwestern State University.

The goals of Girls State are to develop leadership and pride in American citizens, educate delegates about the system of government, instill in delegates a greater understanding of American traditions and stimulate a desire to maintain the democratic government process.

Girls State delegates are sponsored through local American Legion Auxiliary Units and Posts of the American Legion and through contributions provided by private benefactors and businesses who support its goals.