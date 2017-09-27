Veterans learn about museum

Adrienne Lafrance, director of the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum at Monroe, spoke to the Northeast Louisiana Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America at their recent luncheon at the Museum.

Adrienne spoke of the planned growth and the new exhibits at the museum. The Museum highlights the career of General Claire Lee Chennault who during World War II formed the famous Flying Tigers in China, Delta airlines who started in Monroe, Selman Field Navigation school during World War II, NASA, and a Library of rare documents with related stories of area veterans.

The museum has a nice gift shop and a friendly staff to conduct free tours.

The museum is funded by membership dues and donations, admission is free. The museum will tailor free tours for schools, churches, and senior groups.

For more information contact the museum in Monroe at 362-5540.