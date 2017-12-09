Time to move your body

Our bodies are amazing things. Have you ever just sat down and thought about all the things our bodies do for us?

When we get cut, our skin heals. When we break a bone, our bones grow back together. When we get a cold, our bodies fight off the germs to get us healthy again. Our bodies do so much for us. We need to make sure we treat our body with the respect it deserves. So how do we do that? Eating nutritious food is one way. Another very important way we keep our bodies healthy is by doing physical activity and exercise. Did you know that physical activity and exercise are two different things? They are! Physical activity is basically anything where your body is moving around, like walking during shopping, tending your garden or cleaning your house. If your body is moving you are doing physical activity. Exercise is a type of physical activity, but it is planned out and done with purpose. Examples of exercise include walking briskly in the park, jogging, playing baseball or lifting weights. Both physical activity and exercise are important to keep your heart healthy.

So does this mean you have to start running 5 miles a day? No! For heart health, it is recommended:

• Adults = 30 minutes of physical activity every day

• Kids = 60 minutes every day

• Senior citizens = 30 minutes a day, 3-5 days per week

In addition to cardiovascular (heart) health, physical activity is a wonderful way to help keep your blood sugar within a healthy range if you have diabetes. Other benefits include: stress relief, better night sleep, improved focus and improved concentration. The benefits of physical activity are endless!

If you aren’t very active right now, don’t worry! Start by adding 5-10 extra minutes of physical activity to your normal routine, and work your way up to 30 minutes. If you have mobility issues, select an activity that you are able to do. If you need ideas, try a YouTube search for exercise videos; you can find everything from easy, fun family dancing videos to intense aerobic workouts! There is truly something for everyone. And remember, any type of activity where you are moving your body counts as physical activity!

Our bodies do so much for us. We need to make sure we return the favor so that our bodies and hearts can be strong and healthy for a lifetime. So get up and go move that body!

Saundra L. Raines, MPH, CHES, is the assistant area nutrition agent (SNAP-Ed) for Franklin, Caldwell and Richland parishes