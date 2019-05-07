Tiger Rock staff and students taking part in volunteer work by walking the dogs at an area animal rescue facility, are, back, from left, Kim Kiper Kimbrough, Alex Murphy, Ashlynn Jordan, Evaneline Stephenson, Erin Stephenson, Madison Cardin, Travis Murphy and Michelle Aymond; and, front, Wes Cardin, Sydney Clack, Avery Bichel and Noah Cardin.
Tiger Rock students give back to community
Students and staff from Stephenson’s Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Rayville and Winnsboro participated in walking the dogs at Patrick’s Pals Animal Rescue of Winnsboro April 27.
Tiger Rock takes pride in participating in local activities and organizations that contribute back into the community and appreciates any opportunity that arises to give back.
They view community outreach as an important aspect of being a leader and overall good citizen.