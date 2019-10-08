Tender Touch Nursery hosts Outreach Festival

Tender Touch Nursery will host its first annual Outreach Festival at 9 .m. Oct. 12.

The sole purpose of the festival is to provide an resource and childcare center to parents and prospective parents, chairperson Noevellete Dorsey said.

A variety of educational booths will be manned by the NELA Children’s Coalition, Heritage Tax Service/Credit Repair and LSU AgCenter.

In addition, a number of local small business owners will also have booths featuring their products.

Children will be able to play games, enjoy a hay ride and a bouncy house and food will be available for everyone.

For more information about the festival or to get information about becoming a vendor, contact Dorsey at 318-267-6518 or 318-728-5666.