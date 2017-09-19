Taunton reunion held Sept. 3 at Kiroli Park
The 60th annual Taunton Reunion was held Sept. 3 at West Monroe’s Kiroli Park Lodge.
Those who attended were as follows:
Wayne and Rita Taunton, Lori Taunton, Joyce Taunton King, Mark, Terie, Dannion, Kasity, Brodie and Rebekah King, Margie and Jake Robinson and Jordan Bordelon, all of West Monroe;
Fay and Gilbert Breaux of Pierre Part; Bridget Saloom of Baton Rouge; Judi Laurcent, Brycen and MaKenna Fournet of Denham Springs; Leah Renwick of Baton Rouge; George and Sue Lynn Templeton of Baker;
Tonia Wheeless, Michaela and Nicholas Williams of West Monroe; Freddie and Pam Walker, Regina and Katelyn Loftin, Brittany and Ashton Miller of Columbia; Tony and Kensley Walker of Sterlington; Jennaca Dickey of West Monroe;
Tammie Greg and Drake Adcock of Rayville; Dustin, Candice and Rylan Adcock of Provencal;
David and Melanie Melville, Jade, Caroline and Emma Melville of Baton Rouge; Taunton and Chisley Melville of Bossier City; Josilyn Horne of Shreveport;
Jewell Davis Taylor of Monroe;
Eddie Ray and Tiny Crawford Jeselink of Bernice; Hilda Crawford Ramsey of Rayville; and Rita Eubanks Jordan of Monroe.