Summer time means using summer vegetables

By Saundra L. Raines

June 20 was the official first day of summer.

And while summertime around these parts means uncomfortably hot, humid days, it also means that our summer vegetable gardens will be ready for harvest soon! Tomatoes, cucumber, okra, green beans…you name it! A tasty favorite of many people is summer squash. Summer squash is a yellow squash that includes several crookneck and straight varieties. Summer squash is low in calories and fat. It contains high amounts of antioxidants that help protect the body against disease.

To choose a summer squash, pick a small to medium glossy squash that is brightly colored and firm. It should be heavy for its size. Be sure squash are free of spots, bruises and mold.

Store your summer squash in the refrigerator for up to five days in a plastic bag. They only keep for a few days.

Here is a tasty summer squash recipe you are sure to enjoy!

Italian Style Summer Squash

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large summer squash, thinly sliced

1 Tablespoon water

Salt and pepper, to taste (optional)

1 teaspoon sweet basil (fresh)

6 Tablespoons Parmesan or Romano cheese, grated

Instructions:

1. Using a large ovenproof frying pan, heat 1 Tablespoon of oil on medium high.

2. Arrange squash in pan. Add water and season lightly with salt, pepper and basil.

3. Cover and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes or until tender crisp.

4. Sprinkle with cheese and drizzle with remaining oil. Place under a preheated broiler and broil until cheese melts and browns slightly.

Tip: You can also add chopped or sliced fresh tomatoes, green peppers, green beans, eggplant, onions or other season vegetable.

Per serving: 110 calories; 9 g fat; 5mg cholesterol; 115mg sodium; 4 g carbohydrates; 2 g sugar; 4 g protein

Cost per recipe: $0.98, per serving: 0.25

Information and recipe taken from LSU AgCenter publication “Let’s Eat for the Health of It: Eat More Fruits and Veggies” Recipes and Healthful Tips – Summer Season, and provided by LSU AgCenter Nutrition Agent Saundra Raines.

For more information and recipes, visit LSUAgCenter.com/SNAP-Ed, call 728-3216 or stop by the Richland Parish office located on 702 Madeline St. in Rayville.

Saundra L. Raines is the LSU AgCenter assistant area nutrition agent (SNAP-Ed) for Franklin, Caldwell and Richland parishes.