Students earn spot on LSU dean’s list

LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.

Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean’s list.

Richland Parish students named to the dean’s list include Christianna Sylvia Papadopoulos of Delhi in the College of Human Sciences and Education and Natalie Lemay Reeves of Rayville in the University College Center for Advising and Counseling.