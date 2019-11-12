Strickland earns academic achievement award at UA

Jan Hales Strickland was awarded the University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences’ Jack Davis Professional Achievement Awards during recent homecoming activities on campus.

The Jack Davis awards are presented to outstanding CHES alumni for their professional accomplishments.

The awards have been given out since 1986, and are named to honor the first man to graduate from the College with a degree in nutrition, Dr. Lewis Clifton “Jack” Davis Jr.

Strickland was recognized for outstanding professional achievement in the area of interior design.

Since graduating in 2010, Strickland has enjoyed a successful design career and also made a difference in her community with charitable work.

As an allied member of the American Society of Interior Designers, she has served as the lead interior designer for the Monroe, Louisiana St. Jude Dream Home in 2018, 2019 and will be again for the upcoming 2020 home.

Each of these homes has raised over $750,000 for the St. Jude Research Hospital, completely selling out tickets each year. Her design work has been featured in Local Bayou Life Magazine.

Strickland earned her B.S. in Human Environmental Sciences from The University of Alabama.