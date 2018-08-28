Stokes family hosts reunion

The descendants of Ada Eugenia Goyne Stokes and Earl J. Stokes gathered together for a renewal of love for family and fellowship with friends July 22 at West New Home Baptist Church.

Mildred Stokes Crabtree, (Mobile, Ala) was the honoree being the only surviving child of Ada and Earl. The Stokes children by birth order were Robert (Bob) Stokes (1909-1981), Norma Lee Foster ( 1911-2008), Jack Stokes (1913-1996), Herman L. Stokes (1915-1997), Louie V. Stokes (1917-1981) Jadie S. Smith (1919-1972), Nell S. Leonard (1921-2016), Willie S. Cunningham (1923-2012) and Mildred S. Crabtree (1926).

Family representing children of Bob Stokes included Shirley(Andrew) Stokes, Mitchel, Lance, Amber, Harrison, and Jody Stokes. Tim and Mary Stokes.

Representing Jack Stokes were Gaynell and Catherine Stokes and Debra S. Moore.

Representing Herman Stokes were Janna S. Clack, Lisa C. Chaney, Cindy C. & Hal Senn, Luke Senn, Chuck and Tracy Clack , Kyle and Olivia Clack.

Representing Louie Stokes were David Rawls, Jamie and Roman, Remona, Rechelle and Reina Rawls,

Louie (Butch) Stokes, Jeanie S. and Jack Green, Cassie, Trent, Stella and Vivian Livingston, Sarah, Chris and Lilly Grace McElroy. Rene S. and Jake Jackson and Hank (Robbie) Wilson.

Representing Jadie Stokes Smith were Lawrence Smith, Annette and Winston Hammons and Connie Smith.

Representing Willie Stokes Cunningham were Sharon C. Jones, Jenny C. Whorton, Stacy W. and Brandon Harper, Savannah Whorton, Shaydon Harper, Mason Johnson, Jennifer and Jaxon Lawrence, Nelda C. and Walt Hendry. Phillip Hendry, Amy H. and Freddy Clark and John Jr. Cunningham.

Representing Mildred S. Crabtree were Eddy Crabtree, Kimberly C. & Chuck Cain, Rivers and Landon. Katherine (Kat) Anne and Darek Priddy, Layla and Madelyn Priddy.

Friends attending were Jerri Corbin, Emily Franklin, Kay and Tammy Bryant.

Most of the attending cousins, brothers and sisters were from Louisiana but some came from Branson, Missouri, Mobile, Bayminette, and Lester, Alabama, Tishomingo, Oklahoma, and soldier Walter Phillip Hendry surprised the family with his brief leave from Fort Benning, Georgia.

The family would like to thank those that made a special effort to make sure everyone knew about the reunion and graciously provided food, drinks and other provisions for the entire gang.

They would be remiss not to thank West New Home Baptist Church for its accommodations as well. Plans are already underway for the 2018 reunion. For those of you that could not make it, you were missed and the family hopes that next year will bring even more of their relatives together.