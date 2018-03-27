Start students collect pull tabs for St. Jude’s

Richland Parish 4-H challenged each club in the parish to collect pull tabs as their community service project for the year.

The pull tabs will be sold and the proceeds will go to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Start 4-H’er Brady Afeman, says that St. Jude’s is his favorite charity, so he volunteered to serve as chairman of the pull tab collection committee.

Afeman asked teachers to set up a collection site in their classrooms.

As an incentive, the clasroom with the most tabs was offered an ice cream party. March 21 wrapped up the six month collection.

Kourtney Aulds’s second grade class was named winner of the ice cream party with 62 pounds of pull tabs.

The total for the entire school is 176 pounds.