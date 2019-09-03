Start Elementary staff, students soaring into a new school year

As summer winds down teachers have begun buzzing around the school like bees preparing the hive. Getting ready for a new school year brings smiles to the faculty and staff here at Start Elementary.

Our mission at Start Elementary is “All Students Soaring to New Academic Heights Together”. In order to complete this mission, Start Elementary promises to provide students with effective instruction everyday by focusing on three basic pillars: Skillful Curriculum Use, Demonstration of Learning and Having High Expectations for all Students. By adhering to these principles, teachers at Start Elementary will prepare students for lifelong learning and for college and career readiness.

Our vision at Start Elementary is a collaborative effort among students, faculty, parents and the community to provide a caring, stable environment and academic excellence while preparing our children for life-long learning.

We want our school to convey, to students and parents, a strong family atmosphere. It is important for our students to develop the confidence to take risks necessary for learning. To do this we will, as a school and in each classroom, work towards providing a warm secure environment with established routines, clear boundaries, and expectations. Our students will develop and practice respect for each other, other people, property, and campus environment. We want to help our students to develop an appreciation for a sense of obligation of living in a community whether it is their family, school, or the classroom. We believe that it is important for our students to work for the common good of a group as well as their self-interest. Our teachers will encourage our students to set goals, to plan and assess their own work through teacher-student criteria. We believe that to be life-long learners our students need to be confident in the traditional skills of numeracy and literacy. We will ensure our teachers will provide students with a balanced curriculum promoting academic excellence, mastery, and information technology. In achieving our vision, in partnership with our parents, we believe we can develop future citizens to be productive in today’s society.

At Start Elementary we know the importance of extra-curricular activities for students. We offer girls and boys basketball programs, cheerleading and in partnership with Rayville Junior High, we offer football. We also have numerous clubs and activities for students to participate in throughout the year. These clubs include yearbook, 4-H, Newsletter, and Technology just to name a few. Having a good balance between academics and extra-curricular activities offer students an opportunity to learn valuable social skills that will help them be successful in their future.

In closing the faculty and staff at Start Elementary want to wish everyone good luck on the upcoming school year. We look forward to working alongside the parents, students and community of Richland parish to ensure that all children in Richland parish have a fun, safe and productive school year.

Thank you in advance for your commitment and support of students at Start Elementary.

Landon Sapp is the principal of Start Elementary School.