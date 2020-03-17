Southern Grace entertains Saints Alive group

Saints Alive, a ministry of First Baptist Church, held its monthly meeting of the season Feb. 24.

Saints Alive meets during the months of September through May. Anyone 50 or over is invited to join. Membership dues are $10 per person for the year. We have delicious meals, wonderful Christian entertainment and ministry and the best fellowship ever. Come for a visit, and then if you would like to join you are most welcome.

This month’s gathering was opened by president Judy Slayter. She welcomed the following guests: Shirley Dodge, Willie Vaughn Miller, Sarah Ryan and Donald and Sue Norman. She also recognized Gabe and Janice Porter and Johnny and Mary Cannon as new members. Prayer requests were received and chaplain Paul Slayter led in prayer. The birthday honorees for February were also congratulated. Everyone joined to sing Happy Birthday to those turning one year younger.

The tables were colorfully decorated in a Mardi Gras theme by Delores and Glenda Belcher. The menu was potluck with many wonderful dishes. The dessert bar selections looked as good as any display at a bakery. Saints Alive is blessed with many outstanding cooks. The scheduled entertainment was by Southern Grace who began with two oldies and then finished up with several beautifully sung gospel numbers. They closed the evening by leading the saints in the traditional number “When the Saints Go Marching ln.”

Next month’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 30. The meal will be catered. There will also be special guests as a surprise.