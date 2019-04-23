Sock moccasin event planned at Poverty Point

Take a pair of tube socks and use them to make your own moccasins from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. May 4 under the picnic pavilion at Poverty Point World Historic Site.

This program is for children age 6-12 years of age. The socks and trim will be supplied, and you supply the creative ideas – choose the colors to go on your moccasins or put ribbons on them. Take advantage of this family day at Poverty Point World Heritage Site and bring a picnic lunch to enjoy while visiting the site.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1700 and 1100 BCE.

The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour, and any interpretive events taking place at the site. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.

Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on La. 577. Poverty Point World Heritage Site is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information call 1-888-926-5492 toll free or 926-5492 in the Epps area or follow the site on Facebook.