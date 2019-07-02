Sheriff tapped to head area advisory board

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley was elected by the North Delta Law Enforcement Advisory Council as Chairman of the Board for the North Delta Law Enforcement District June 25.

This district consists of the parishes of Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union, and West Carroll, along with the municipalities within these parishes.

The board is responsible for identifying problems and needs of the various law enforcement agencies within the district, assigning priorities to those needs, reviewing proposals and applications from local agencies for programs to be financed with the aid of funds from the state and federal government, and overseeing the direction , management and administration of the North Delta Law Enforcement District.

Sheriff Gilley replaces retiring Chairman, West Carroll Parish Sheriff Jerry Philley.