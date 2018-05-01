Senator reports progress at midpoint of session

District 34 State Senator Francis Thompson (D-Delhi) and his colleagues in the legislature are persistent in their work as the 2018 Regular Legislative Session reaches its midpoint.

So far, legislators have discussed bills on a wide variety of topics including education, public safety, business and industry, healthcare access and more. Included in the list of measures that are moving through the process is a bill that works to combat the proliferation of human trafficking and another to strengthen financial literacy requirements in Louisiana.

Senate Bill 166 requires information regarding the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline to be posted in airports, train stations and bus terminals. If approved by the full legislature, these transportation depots will join several other venues where the posting of such information is already required, including rest stops, massage parlors, spas, and others.

“As we all know, human trafficking is one of the most dangerous crimes in the world,” said Senator Thompson. “There were 681 reports of human trafficking last year alone. We must do everything we can to protect victims and if just one person is saved by posting this information in additional locations, it’s worth it.”

The second measure, Senate Bill 315 aims to strengthen financial literacy education requirements in Louisiana by requiring all public high school students who enter the ninth grade on or after July 1, 2019 to receive instruction in personal finance as a requirement for graduation.

“In 2017, the Champlain College Center for Financial Literacy gave Louisiana a “D” grade for its efforts to strengthen financial literacy. This rating is unacceptable but more than that, managing finances is a critical part of becoming an adult. This measure helps to make sure Louisiana’s young people have the tools they need to achieve their dreams,” said Senator Thompson.

Senator Thompson has also been working with his fellow legislators to find answers to solve the state’s ongoing budget problem. While a solution has not yet been reached, Senator Thompson is hopeful that the legislature will find a way to compromise on a budget that adequately funds health care, education, and infrastructure needs.

Senate Bill 166 and Senate Bill 315 are both awaiting final approval in the House of Representatives. To learn more about these measures and Senator Thompson’s other bills, visit www.legis.la.gov.