Scholarship program set

Friends and families will come together on May 6 for the John H. Scott Memorial Fund’s annual scholarship program.

Since 1982 these scholarship awards have been offered in the Northeast Louisiana parishes of East and West Carroll, Madison, Richland and Tensas.

The amounts are $3,000 and $2,000, disbursed over four years.

This year four applicants will present an original speech to the community: Michel Owens (St. Joseph), Ineisha Shoemaker (Lake Providence), Asia Smith (Newellton) and Akera Tinson (Waterproof).

Organizers are proud to introduce this year’s keynote is Marshella C. Toldson, Esq. She is an attorney committed to providing strategic guidance, counsel, and support to non-profits.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. May 6 at the Tallulah-Madison Community Center, located at 800 N Beech St, Tallulah.

It will offer a day of inspiration, gratitude and celebration in the life of John H. Scott and others who have paved the way for these students to better their lives through dedication and education.