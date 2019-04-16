Sanctuary Quartet entertains Saints Alive

Saints Alive, a ministry of First Baptist Church, held its monthly meeting on Monday, March 25th.

Saints Alive meets during the months of September through May. Anyone 50 or over is invited to join. Membership dues are $10 per person for the year. We have delicious meals, wonderful Christian entertainment/ministry and the best fellowship ever. Come for a visit, and then if you would like to join you are most welcome.

The meeting was opened by our President Judy Slayter. The tables were decorated in green for Saint Patrick’s Day by Mike and Beverly Jackson.

We had one of our biggest attendances of this season, including the following visitors: Phyllis Freeman, Sharon Baum, Joyce Dannehl, Tammy and Stuart Dyes, Shirley Thompson, Karen Gilley, Betty Landrum and Judy and James Hough.

Prayer requests were received, and then our Chaplain Ralph Odom led in prayer. The visitors and birthday honorees for March were recognized. Everyone joined to sing Happy Birthday to those turning one year younger.

The meal was catered by Annie Lee’s and included a delicious King Ranch Chicken casserole and garlic bread. Added to that was a wonderful salad made by Charlotte McKnight. The desserts were provided by Saints Alive members and were especially tempting.

The highlight of the evening was a concert by the Sanctuary Quartet. Members present were Jimmy Strong, Rayland Trisler and Rickey Singley. A special thanks goes to Mike Freeman of West Monroe who filled in for another member who was unable to attend.

Our next meeting, scheduled for Monday, April 29, at 6 p.m., will be a fish fry at the Encampment. We invite others to join us for a time of fellowship, good eating and wonderful ministry.