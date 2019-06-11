Saints Alive hosts fall meeting

Saints Alive, a ministry of First Baptist Church, held its monthly meeting May 20th.

Saints Alive meets during the months of September through May. Anyone fifty or over is invited to join.

Membership dues are $10 per person for the year. We have delicious meals, wonderful Christian entertainment/ministry and the best fellowship ever. Come for a visit, and then if you would like to join you are most welcome.

This month’s gathering was held in the gym at First Baptist. The meeting was opened by President Judy Slayter. It was nice to have our chaplain Ralph Odom in attendance after being absent for a few meetings.

There was a good attendance as usual. The following visitors joined us: Sharon Blaylock, Sharon Baum, Don and Elaine Smith (all the way from Texas), Rodney and Connie Thompson, Tom Hill and Kay Parnell.

The meeting began in the gym where the annual hamburger supper was served.

We then moved to the theater where prayer requests were received. Pastor Mike Jackson led in prayer.

The visitors and birthday honorees for May were also recognized. Everyone joined to sing Happy Birthday to those turning one year younger.

The entertainment of the evening was a concert by Jericho Project who were back by popular demand. The name of the group was inspired by the story of the walls of Jericho falling after the Israelites marched around them accompanied by the blowing of trumpets as recounted in Joshua 6.

Group members present were Andy Smart, Matt Morgan, Bill Stansbury and Mike Purcell. They offered a selection of old and new songs and demonstrated their mastery of several instruments. There was also much humor which added to the entertainment. The concert was concluded with Jericho Project leading us in our theme song When the Saints Go Marching In.

This was the final gathering for the season. Saints Alive will reconvene in September. In the meantime, we wish everyone a wonderful summer break.