Saints Alive hosts 100th birthday party for member

Saints Alive, a ministry of First Baptist Church, held its monthly meeting Dec. 17.

Saints Alive meets during the months of September through May. Anyone 50 or over is invited to join. Membership dues are $10 per person for the year. We have delicious meals, wonderful Christian entertainment/ministry and the best fellowship ever. Come for a visit, and then if you would like to join you are most welcome.

The meeting was opened by President Judy Slayter. The tables were beautifully decorated with a Christmas theme by Rachel Stevenson and Sandra Pesnell. As always there was a wonderful turn out, and we welcomed the following visitors: Bob Kidd, Mike Robinson, Doug Robinson, Martha Stapp, Shug Newsom, Edith Spencer, Don and Elaine Smith, Susan Hoychick and Ellen Yeldell.

Prayer requests were received, and then our Chaplain Ralph Odom led in prayer. The visitors and birthday honorees for December were recognized. Everyone joined to sing Happy Birthday to them.

The menu was holiday party food with a truly impressive display of desserts. The serving was done by Reatagae Wooden, Charlotte McKnight, Sarah Aycock and Billy and Freddy Whitten.

The highlight of the evening was a surprise birthday celebration for Lucy Robinson who is 100 years young. She was accompanied to the event by all four of her children.

The guests were thoroughly entertained by the This Is Your Life recounting of Miss Lucy’s amazing life.

David Doughty was the narrator. The best moment was when Billie Jo Boughton portrayed the late Lorraine Lamy, Miss Lucy’s longtime friend and colleague at the Department of Welfare. It was a truly inspired and hilarious performance.

Our next meeting will at 6 p.m. Jan. 29. The menu will be homemade soup and cornbread. Pastor Mike and Beverly Jackson will be singing gospel songs. We invite others to join us for a time of fellowship, good eating and wonderful ministry.