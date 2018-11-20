Saints Alive host October meeting

Saints Alive, a ministry of First Baptist Church, held its second meeting of the season Oct. 29. Saints Alive meets during the months of September through May. Anyone fifty or over is invited to join. Membership dues are $10 per person for the year.

We have delicious meals, wonderful Christian entertainment/ministry and the best fellowship ever. Come for a visit, and then if you would like to join you are most welcome.

Our new President Judy Slayter was unable to attend so the meeting was opened by our new Vice President Clara Cromwell. The tables were beautifully decorated with a Thanksgiving theme by Betty Jo Gray and Louise Cater. We had a wonderful turn out, and we welcomed the following visitors: Martha Tisdale, Donna Bell, Gale Hamm, Ellen Yeldell, Charlie Adams, David and Suzette Doughty, Randy, Maddox, Chelby, and Madeline Belle Zeigler, Jackie Brown and Rayland and Kim Trisler.

Reatagae Wooden recognized those charter members of Saints Alive who were wearing their red Saints Alive jackets. Our visitors and birthday honorees for October were recognized. We enjoyed singing Happy Birthday to them.

A scrumptious potluck meal was enjoyed by all. Our Saints Alive members outdid themselves with a wonderful array of delicious dishes. The only complaint was that the plates weren’t big enough to do justice to the many choices offered.

The highlight was the presentation by Wanda Sharbono of Estreme Missions. She and her husband, William, along with their friends, Rayland Trisler and Charlie Adams, shared deeply moving stories and videos about their recent trip to a remote area of Nicaragua where they provided spiritual and medical help. They have also built a church and a parsonage for the congregation that has been established there.

In addition, Wanda acknowledged the generous help provided by the Crochet Club.

Our next meeting will be Monday, November 26th, at 6 PM. The meal will be catered. Please bring items to be auctioned.

We invite others to join us for a time of fellowship, good eating and wonderful ministry. And may the lord bless you!