Saints Alive hear special performance by Walker

Saints Alive, a ministry of First Baptist Church, Rayville, met Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

President Helen Diamond welcomed visitors Darren Walker, Eloise Walker and Benny Walker. Saints who had happy birthdays during the month of December were recognized. One of our precious Saints, Lucy Robinson, turned 99 on Dec. 25. Prayer requests were voiced. Chaplain for Saints Alive, Brother Ralph Odom, prayed over the needs and blessed the food. Tables were beautifully decorated with a Christmas theme. Decorators were Jenny Grantham and Reatagae Wooden.

Darren Walker, Rayville native, son of Eloise and Benny Walker, provided the entertainment. Darren attended Centenary College, lived in New York, and presently resides in Ashville, North Carolina. Darren presented an awesome concert. Jaime Harrell accompanied him on the piano. God has blessed Darren with the most beautiful voice and his singing was such a blessing to all. The next time he visits his family, we would welcome him any time to bless us.

Saints Alive ended with our theme song, When the Saints Go Marching in.

The next Saints Alive meeting will be Monday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. The meal will be gumbo prepared by the best gumbo cooking Saints ever. Bill Thorpe of Oak Ridge will be our special entertainment for the evening. He has performed with Ace Cannon for 25 years. Come prepared for a lively time of great music and entertainment.

From the grapevine, we hear he’s a hoot, so we should have some good laughs as well.

We welcome all seniors 55 and over to come join us. Membership dues are $10 per year. We have a great meal, awesome fellowship and wonderful entertainment.

Judy Slayter is the reporter for Saints Alive.