Saints Alive hear Four by Grace

Saints Alive, a ministry of First Baptist Church, met for their first monthly meeting of the season Oct. 26.

Saints Alive usually meets during the months of September through May. Anyone 50 or older is invited to join. Membership dues are $10 per person for the year. We have delicious meals, wonderful Christian entertainment/ministry and the best fellowship ever. Come for a visit and then if you would like to join you are most welcome.

October marked the 36th anniversary of Saints Alive.

This month’s gathering was opened by Reatagae Wooden. She welcomed the following guests: Max and Denise Peters, Harriet Black, Mary Lynn Bruyninckx, Don and Sue Norman and Wanda Rockett. Prayer requests were received and our chaplain, Paul Slayter, led in prayer. The birthday honorees for October were also congratulated. Everyone joined to sing Happy Birthday to those turning one year younger.

A generous donation was presented for landscaping at Salvation’s Cross. The tables were colorfully decorated in a Thanksgiving theme by Reatagae Wooden. Supper was catered and included pulled pork, brisket, sausage, potato salad and baked beans. Dessert was banana pudding. We thank Reatagae Wooden, Gale Hamm, Clara Cromwell, Lori Lockaby and Helen Netherland for serving the meal and Annie “Peaches” Rucker and Bill Martin for working in the kitchen.

The scheduled entertainment was by Mike Sullivan, Jerome Vascocu, Rayland Trisler and Ricky Cooper, known collectively as Four by Grace. They blessed us with their classic gospel quartet song styling. There were too many beautifully sung gospel numbers to pick a favorite. They closed the evening by leading the the traditional number “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

Next month’s meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 30 which is a new time for these meetings. The meal will be potluck. There will be a silent auction to raise funds for ministry.