Saints Alive gather

Saint’s Alive, a ministry of First Baptist Church, Rayville, met on Monday, Jan. 29, at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

President Helen Diamond welcomed visitors. Saints who had Happy Birthdays during the month of January were recognized. Prayer requests were voiced. Chaplain for Saints Alive, Brother Ralph Odom, prayed over the needs and blessed the food. Tables were beautifully decorated with a Valentine’s theme by Reatagae Wooden. Delicious gumbo, made by Chef John Graham of Holly Ridge, was enjoyed by all. Some of the Saints provided awesome desserts.

Heavenly singing was provided by the Pickett Sisters!! A few of the selections were favorites, I Believe, Precious Memories, The Old Rugged Cross and Thank God For Grace. Everyone was ministered to by the anointed songs sung.

The Picketts’ ministry is surely anointed of the Lord. Sisters Sharon Baum and Shelly Clack were the singers with Shelly’s husband, Bendall, taking care of the music and sound. We are so blessed to have Saints who give their time to minister for our Lord. For a little background information on our local Pickett Sisters. They are the daughters of the late Horace and Tinsy Pickett of Holly Ridge who were also very musical. The love of music and singing was instilled to the Pickett Sisters when they were young children. The girls began singing at a very early age. They truly carry on the legacy of their precious parents.

The next Saint’s Alive will be Monday, February 26 at 6 p.m. The meal will be home made soup and cornbread. Bill Thorpe of Oak Ridge will be our special guest. He has performed with Ace Cannon for 25 years. Come prepared for a lively time of great music and entertainment. From the grapevine we hear he is a hoot, so we should have some good laughs as well.

Saints Alive ended with their theme song, When The Saints Go Marching In!!

We welcome all Seniors 55 and over to come join us. Membership dues are $10 per year. We have a great meal, awesome fellowship and wonderful entertainment.