Saints Alive enjoy November meeting and fund raising auction

Saints Alive, a ministry of First Baptist Church, met for its monthly meeting Nov. 18. Saints Alive meets during the months of September through May. Anyone 50 or over is invited to join. Membership dues are $10 per person for the year. We have delicious meals, wonderful Christian entertainment/ministry and the best fellowship ever. Come for a visit, and then if you would like to join you are most welcome.

This month’s gathering was opened by our president Judy Slayter. She recognized our visitors: Lauren Roberts and Jimmie Johnson. As always there was a good turnout of our membership. It is always a delight to spend time with the Saints.

Prayer requests were received, and our chaplain Paul Slayter led in prayer. The birthday honorees for November were also recognized. Everyone joined to sing Happy Birthday to those turning one year younger.

The tables were beautifully done with unique decorations made by Reatagae Wooden.

Supper was catered, and everyone enjoyed the food that had been prepared. The ham was particularly good, and the banana pudding was a big hit.

This month was the annual fundraising auction. Members and others donate items, some handmade, to be auctioned. Billy Joe Temple was our auctioneer and did a great job.

The bidding is always spirited. The monies raised are used for mission projects.

Next month’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 16. This will be our Christmas party. Please bring your favorite holiday finger foods.