Saints Alive enjoy the music of Bill Thorpe

By Judy Slayter

Special Report

Saints Alive, a ministry of First Baptist Church, Rayville, met on Monday, February 26, at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

President Helen Diamond welcomed everyone. Prayer requests were voiced. We were so happy to have Mike Robinson, Bill Thorpe, Mickey Shoemaker Fisher, Hope Davis, and Allen and Diane Nettles visiting with us.

Anyone 55 years and older is welcome to visit. If after you visit and you would like to join up, the membership fee is $10. We would like to welcome Saints that joined, Reverend Mike and Beverly Jackson, new pastors at Rayville First Assembly.

Saints who had Happy Birthdays during the month were recognized and sung to. Brother Raymond Perrin, music leader for First Baptist Church prayed over the prayer needs and blessed the food. Tables were beautifully decorated with a Louisiana Bayou theme by Angela Hales. Delicious homemade soups, made by Reatagae Wooden and Charlotte McKnight were enjoyed by all. Some of the Saints provided cornbread and awesome desserts.

Lively entertainment was provided by Bill Thorpe of Oak Ridge. He is an awesome musician, singer, and a comedian. Not only did everyone enjoy the awesome concert but we also had some good laughs. We enjoyed a variety of great songs including, Gospel, Elvis, Fats Domino, Cajun and our own Louisiana boy Jerry Lee Lewis’ tunes. He also played the song, Last Date, the first song he ever played on the piano.

Thorpe resided in Nashville and Memphis Tennessee much of his life but always came back home to Oak Ridge. Mr. Thorpe has been happily married 48 years. He has two sons and four grandchildren. Being raised by his grandparents at the age of four months, his grandmother who also sung in a group, instilled the love of music to a young Bill. Bill was with the group

The Singing Hemphills in the 1970’s. Twenty five years ago he became the keyboard player for Ace Cannon. Ace Cannon will be 84 years young on May 5, and still going strong. They still travel and play extensively. Bill is always welcome back to visit us.

Our meal next month will be Pot luck. Bring your favorite dish and come join us. An awesome gospel concert will be provided by Reverend Mike and Beverly Jackson, pastors at Rayville First Assembly. Come prepared to be blessed.

Saints Alive ended with their theme song , When The Saints Go Marching ln. We also celebrated Mr. Bill’s Birthday which was on this day, with delicious Happy Birthday cake. Please come join us anytime. You are welcome. We have a great meal, awesome fellowship and wonderful entertainment.