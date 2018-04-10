Saint’s Alive enjoy gospel music performance

Saint’s Alive, a ministry of First Baptist Church, Rayville, met on Monday, March 26, at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

President Helen Diamond welcomed everyone. Prayer requests were voiced. We were so happy to have Woody and Helen Netherland visiting with us. Anyone 55 years and older is welcome to visit.

If after you visit and you would like to join up, the membership fee is $10.

We would like to welcome a new Saint that joined, Frances Frey.

Saints who had Happy Birthdays during the month were recognized and sung to. Prayer requests were given. Brother Ralph Odom, Chaplain, prayed over the prayer needs and blessed the food. Tables were beautifully decorated with a spring theme by Ann Weeks and Judy Slayter. A delicious potluck meal was enjoyed.

A wonderful concert of Christian songs was enjoyed by all. Pastor Mike Jackson and his lovely wife, Beverly, new pastors at Rayville First Assembly of God Church were our entertainment for the evening.

We enjoyed beautiful piano music, beautiful singing, some encouraging words, and a little humor about Brother Mike’s walks and his encounters with dogs!

Beverly was a pastor’s daughter and grew up playing the piano and singing in Church.

As a young man, Brother Mike met Beverly at her Dad’s Church. God had a plan. Brother Mike had always loved singing. He had prayed for a wife who liked to sing. God answered his prayer. They have sung in a gospel group called, HIS OWN. They were truly a blessing to us.

They are also members of Saints Alive, and we welcome them to minister any time. They are originally from Oregon. God sent them to Rayville and they love our little town and the people.

They are so impressed with how friendly everyone is. Let us always reflect Jesus in our life.

Our next meeting will be Monday, April 30. This will be our yearly fish fry at The Baptist Encampment. We are so excited to have for our entertainment, Four By Grace. We always are so excited and blessed to be ministered to by this anointed group.

Saints Alive ended with their theme song, When The Saints Go Marching In, led by our Song Leader, Charlotte McKnight. The oldest Saint at each table was blessed with a potted plant that was the centerpiece for their table at which they were seated.

Please come join us anytime. You are welcome. We have a great meal, awesome fellowship and wonderful entertainment.