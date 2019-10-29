SAFER Task Force discusses domestic violence

The Wellspring hosted a Stop Abusive Family Environments Rural Task Force Oct. 9 at Louisiana Delta Community College in Winnsboro.

The SAFER Task Force oversees and coordinates the community response to domestic violence and related violence. Guest speaker Amanda Brunson, director of Women’s Policy at Office of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, spoke about community connectedness. She discussed the correlation between community connectedness and the decrease of violence.

The Wellspring along with its partners have diligently worked together to increase both intervention and prevention services for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking. Despite the fact that the SAFER Task Force has made progress in reducing the rate of domestic violence homicides in Region 8, Louisiana is consistently found in the top ten of states for murders of female victims by males. In fact, Louisiana has remained in the top five almost every year since 1997.

“Even though our region has seen a 70 percent decrease in the number of homicides related to domestic violence, Louisiana still ranks second in the nation for number of females murdered by men,” said Wellspring Permanent and Transitional Housing Director Cindy Roach. “The SAFER Task Force has successfully collaborated on the goals of keeping victims safer and holding offenders accountable. This group of dedicated partners meets quarterly throughout our region to address the needs in their respective parishes. It takes communities coming together to talk about what is and is not working to impact domestic violence and its effect on our community.”

For more information about the SAFER Task Force and its next meeting, please contact Sharon Jones at 318-412-0226.