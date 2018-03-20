RSB earns 5-star rating

BauerFinancial of Coral Gables, Fla., the nation’s premier bank rating firm, is proud to announce that Richland State Bank, Rayville, has once again secured its highest, 5-Star rating.

A five-star rating indicates the bank excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more. Earning and sustaining this top 5-Star rating for 75 consecutive quarters, Richland State Bank has also procured a top 10 percent designation. This means that Richland State Bank has maintained Bauer’s highest rating consistently for longer than 90 percent of the industry.

“A lot of things have changed since the Great Recession,” reflects Karen L. Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “Technology, in particular, has changed the way many people bank, but it will never replace a bank’s knowledge of its customers. Community banks, like Richland State Bank, have the upper hand on that. Through personal interaction, they can meet their customers’ needs today while anticipating them for tomorrow.”

Richland State Bank was established in 1902 and has been growing alongside its customers for 116 years. Today it operates through eight conveniently located offices in Rayville, Mangham, Minden, Monroe,West Monroe, Oak Grove and Bastrop and can also be found online at richlandbank.net.