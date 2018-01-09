RSB earns 5-star financial rank

BauerRinancial, Coral Gables, Florida, the nation’s premier bank rating firm, is proud to announce that Richland State Bank, Rayville, has once again secured a 5-Star rating.

A five-star rating indicates the bank excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more.) Earning and maintaining this top 5-Star rating for 74 consecutive quarters puts Richland State Bank in an even more prominent position as a Sustained Superiority Bank.

This designation is reserved for the Top 10 percent. These banks have maintained Bauer’s highest rating longer than 90 percent of the industry, proving once again that Richland State Bank is among the best in the industry.

“Because community banks put their focus on local people and small businesses, they are perfectly positioned to provide the specialized support that is unique to their area,” acknowledges Karen L. Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “Community banks, like Richland State Bank, promote local growth by investing back into the same neighborhoods that their deposits come from. By fostering these local relationships, they achieve two goals: they are highly capitalized and they are accountable to their customers.”

Established in 1902, Richland State Bank has been reinvesting in its local communities for 115 years. It currently operates through eight conveniently located offices in Rayville Mangham, Minden, Monroe, West Monroe Oak Grove and Bastrop and can also be found online at www.richlandbank.net.