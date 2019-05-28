RPSO hosts D.A.R.E. banquet

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office hosted a D.A.R.E. essay banquet May 23 at the Rayville Civic Center to honor parish D.A.R.E. essay winners.

The winners from each school, along with their guests, were treated to a meal and a speech by guest winner, Dray Bonney. Bonney spoke about his troubled childhood and how he was able to turn his life around.

Parish D.A.R.E. Essay winners were AbbyGail Maynard, Makiya Williams and Angel Lampley of Delhi Charter School; DeSonya May and Alexian Bell of Delhi Middle School; Haylie Tibbs and Gracen Young of Holly Ridge Elementary School; Ava Chapman, Katy Smith, Brooklyn Lively and Jakearra Minnieweather of Mangham; Madelyn Fryer of Riverfield Academy; Keyston Armstrong and NaMylah Wilson of Rayville; and Paisley Yates and Amber Webb of Start.

The overall parish D.A.R.E. Essay winner was Jami Singley from Riverfield Academy.

The RPOS offers special thanks to Rainbow Gardens, Big John’s and Fox’s Pizza.